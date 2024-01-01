Plume 10 Pack gummies are designed for a user looking for consistent dosing and mellow effects with a 10MG piece. Plume uses Nano-Sonified Cannabis Oil for fast-acting results. Strong vibrant visions of the Florida coast come to your mind as you are transported right to the beachline. Key Lime juice, creamy vanilla bean, and sweet buttery graham cracker crust pop in the mouth as soon as you pop the gummy in yours. CBG will help reduce inflammation and increase appetite. Made with natural juicy lime flavors and creamy vanilla flavorings. And of course, we made these gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegetarian for our customers’ needs.
Plume is a brand new Boutique Cannabis Brand that's sure to take you to new heights. Whether you're chasing the clouds with our Plume disposables, soaring with our special Nanotech gummies, or lifting off with our Infused Pre-Rolls; Plume is sure to get you to Take Flight on your next adventure. We are a strong team of like minded individuals with diverse backgrounds and over 30 years of cannabis experience. We are passionate about cannabis and people. TakeFlight with us now and grab one of our top tier distillate infused products today! Whether you're in the mood for a super sour treat like our Super Sour Haze Plume 2 gram vape or something tantalizingly sweet like our Blueberry Cream Infused 1.25 gram Pre-Roll; we've got something for everyone