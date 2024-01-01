(Tropicalia x Freeworld Chem) Tropical Chem boasts big flavor and great effects! This strain is a sativa dominant hybrid with impressive tastes taking you to other worlds. The classic “what would you bring on an island if you could only bring two items” answer is clear now: this pre-roll and a lighter. The rest will set your mind free and your body to a state of relaxation as you drift into happy thoughts and feelings of energetic creativity. Plume Pre-Rolls are made with hand selected flower. Full buds, never trim. They are then hand packed by our team of Pre-Roll artists. Finally, they are tucked in on top to a little crown making sure you know this is fit for true absolute ROYALTY! Our Two Packs include two .5g Pre-Rolls.
No product reviews
Plume is a brand new Boutique Cannabis Brand that's sure to take you to new heights. Whether you're chasing the clouds with our Plume disposables, soaring with our special Nanotech gummies, or lifting off with our Infused Pre-Rolls; Plume is sure to get you to Take Flight on your next adventure. We are a strong team of like minded individuals with diverse backgrounds and over 30 years of cannabis experience. We are passionate about cannabis and people. TakeFlight with us now and grab one of our top tier distillate infused products today! Whether you're in the mood for a super sour treat like our Super Sour Haze Plume 2 gram vape or something tantalizingly sweet like our Blueberry Cream Infused 1.25 gram Pre-Roll; we've got something for everyone