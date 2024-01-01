Birds of A Feather Pre-Rolls are made with hand selected flower. Full buds, never trim. They are then hand packed by our team of Pre-Roll artists. Finally they are tucked in on top to a little crown, making sure you know this is fit for true absolute ROYALTY.

Ice Cream Cake strain is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato 33. These decadent buds are frost covered with creamy vanilla and nutty flavors that will satisfy any sweet tooth! This strain is best known for its body relief, so this strain is perfect for pain relief and a great night's sleep.

Finely ground cannabis flowers rolled ahead of time, commonly known as joints or blunts. More adventurous consumers might experiment with infused pre rolls that contain cannabis concentrates to amplify the flowers’ entourage effects in enhanced flavor and potency. Pre rolls typically have an immediate onset with effects lasting an average of 2 - 4 hours.

