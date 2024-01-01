Plume is a brand new Boutique Cannabis Brand that's sure to take you to new heights. Whether you're chasing the clouds with our Plume disposables, soaring with our special Nanotech gummies, or lifting off with our Infused Pre-Rolls; Plume is sure to get you to Take Flight on your next adventure. We are a strong team of like minded individuals with diverse backgrounds and over 30 years of cannabis experience. We are passionate about cannabis and people. TakeFlight with us now and grab one of our top tier distillate infused products today! Whether you're in the mood for a super sour treat like our Super Sour Haze Plume 2 gram vape or something tantalizingly sweet like our Blueberry Cream Infused 1.25 gram Pre-Roll; we've got something for everyone



Show more