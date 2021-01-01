Plus Xtracts
About this product
THC+ Extracts: Be Sleepy contains calming extracts that help you fall asleep faster while promoting a full and restful sleep. It can also help you wake up feeling refreshed and well-rested.
Be Sleepy is a non-addictive and safe topical cream. These well known and clinically validated herbal extracts offer a great alternative to traditional treatments without the side effects.
