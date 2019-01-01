 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Podwerks

About Podwerks

Podwerks is not your typical coworking space. Designed specifically to meet the rapid rise of cannabis entrepreneurs in the U.S., Podwerks provides a one-stop-shop solution from seed to market. Beginning in summer of 2017, Podwerks spaces will be located in urban designated zones permitting the commercial cultivation, and sales of cannabis related products. Each site will have an average of ten modified steel shipping container pods with an onsite manager overseeing day-to-day operations. Working with local and state agencies, our cannabis pods will comply with all building code requirements to ensure the safety of members and staff.