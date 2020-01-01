Point Seven Group

Point Seven was founded in 2014 to support the emerging cannabis market in Colorado. P7 began as an events and conference planning company, bringing together industry professionals at the first Marijuana for Medical Professionals Conference and at CannaSearch, the industry's largest cannabis career fair. P7 expanded into Marketing, Operations, Technology and most recently Staffing & HR. As our Client's needs grew, so did our service offering. We strive to grow with our Clients. Point Seven is not a consulting company. We offer business solutions. From marketing strategy to design and digital work, operational optimization to personnel and HR solutions, we aim to offer the most important business services under one umbrella company.