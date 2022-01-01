About this product
Pop some harmony with our cannabis-infused microwave popcorn. Enjoy a bag of fresh and hot popcorn with a balanced dose of THC:CBD in every bite. Microwave bag contains 1 serving size. 5mg CBD and 5mg THC per bag.
POP-UP POTCORN
Cannabis-infused popcorn that’s fresh and easy to snack on. Available in ready-to-eat or microwave bags.
Pop-Up Potcorn brings together the joy of snacking with premium cannabis. We make our Potcorn with you in mind and believe in providing edibles that are easy to enjoy,
satisfying, and made with real ingredients. So whether you’re new to cannabis or experienced, we’ve got something that’s just for you.
