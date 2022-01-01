About this product
This user favorite strain Gorilla-Glue features chunky and super-resinous buds reflective of its name. What starts out as a sativa-focused buzz, slows down to a relaxing and potent body high. Pain is alleviated while the mind remains uplifted and creative.
THC: 26.44%
CBD: 00.28%
Poppy Flower
Inspired by the striking beauty of the California Poppy Flower fields, we are proud to present a new strain of excellence when it comes to top quality cannabis. Just like the intoxicating views of California's world famous poppy fields, our pristine product is specifically grown to inspire and revitalize our users with a true California cannabis experience.