A cross of Dosidos x The White. A hybrid with a balanced high. Earthy taste with a bit of doughiness from the cookies. Whoa-Si-Whoa Is An Award Winning Strain Testing Above 30% THC. This Is Very Potent Indica With A High Terpene Mass.
THC: 21.01%
CBD: 00.23%
Poppy Flower
Inspired by the striking beauty of the California Poppy Flower fields, we are proud to present a new strain of excellence when it comes to top quality cannabis. Just like the intoxicating views of California's world famous poppy fields, our pristine product is specifically grown to inspire and revitalize our users with a true California cannabis experience.