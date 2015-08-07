About this product
Cannaghee™ is Portland Oven's 100% organic cannabis ghee, infused naturally without any chemicals, solvents, or alcohol.
About this strain
Lemon Alien Dawg comes from Alien Genetics, who crossbred an Alien Dawg female with Lemon Kush to create this pungent hybrid cannabis strain. Large chunky buds radiate with sweet and sour fruity notes dominated by the zesty scent of lemon. Lemon Alien Dawg lets your body sink into deep relaxation while the mind floats away to happy escapes.
Lemon Alien Dawg effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
