Portland Premium grows small, quality batches of cannabis with gratitude to our plants and community, and the pursuit of wellness. Our plants thrive in our indoor garden with organic soil, natural nutrients, compost teas, and clean water to help them grow to their fullest potential. The flowers are carefully dried, hand trimmed and cured in glass jars. We’re nourished by our affection for cannabis and are proud to offer our premium products to our community. TOPICAL USAGE: While psychotropic effects have rich and highly esteemed wellness benefits, it's often not the best route to alleviate pain and remain mentally clear. Our topical cannabis products are wonderful at filling that void and in fact can do a much better job of alleviating specific localized pain than ingesting or inhaling cannabis. THC and CBD (and the 400 or so constituents contained in cannabis that are yet to be studied) are able to absorb through the skin and contact nerve receptors to help relieve inflammation, pain, tension, and increase circulation. These benefits are site specific to where the medicine is applied and there are no psychotropic effects even when applied to the head or neck area. Acting preventatively and for chronic pain conditions as well for acute episodes.