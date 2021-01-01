The MG-S1501 is perfect to measure lightweight materials. With the ability to measure substances up to 1500g, this scale is highly accurate and certified to sell cannabis in Washington, Alaska, California, and Oregon. The reliability of the scale continues with the addition of a water and dust-proof cover. Additionally, the MG-S1501 the readings of the scale can easily be seen with the backlit LCD screen. The MG-S1501 offers software support for Windows, iOS, and Android, making the process of adding the scale to an existing system a simple process. In addition, the MG-S1501 has the ability to connect through three different types of interfaces including Bluetooth BLE, USB, and Serial. However, if desired, the scale can be powered either by a battery or through an outlet to allow for portable use.