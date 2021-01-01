This affordable scanner doesn't compromise performance or features for price. With best-in-class scanning functionality, this handheld corded imager delivers first-time, every-time scanning with true point-and-shoot simplicity. The DS2208 is pre-configured and ready to use right out of the box. Our no-cost tools make it easy to manage scanners in all of your customers locations, as well as develop a custom scanning application to best meet your customers specific business needs.