With the RFD8500, customers can empower select Zebra and certain third-party mobile devices with enterprise-class UHF RFID and 1D/2D barcode scanning technology, whenever and wherever it's needed-simply, easily, and cost-effectively. Just pair this state-of-the-art Bluetooth-enabled sled with a mobile device, and then attach the mobile device to the RFD8500 for a one-piece solution. User can wear the paired mobile device on a lanyard, a holster, or in a pocket for unattached RFD8500 operation. The RFD8500 can also be used in batch mode without the mobile computer.
