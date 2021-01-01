About this product
If you need fast 4-inch thermal printers that are easy to use, easy to deploy and easy to manage, then choose the ZD420. Building on the legacy of the industry-leading GK Series printers, the ZD420 Series printers deliver features and functionality that take deployment and management simplicity to a new level. The ZD420's faster, higher-quality printing keeps your business moving, along with application flexibility and a low total cost of ownership.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!