Logo for the brand Potion

Potion

Hindu Kush Distillate Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Hindu Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
882 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!