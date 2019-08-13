2:1 CBD:THC



Cross between Ruderalis and Cannatonic, this strain is an evenly balanced hybrid. Due to the balance in Sativa/Indica, which may edge towards a Sativa, users should feel an uplifting effect including euphoria, peace, and happiness. You may feel more focused and more sociable. Some have described the sensation as completely relaxing without a worry on the horizon, unlike higher THC strains that may come with some paranoia.



Creativity, Euphoria, Peace, Happiness



RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:

Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Nausea, Depression



INGREDIENTS:

Full Spectrum CBD distillate, Broad Spectrum THC distillate and all natural terpenes



Available in 500mg and 1000mg