2:1 CBD:THC
2:1 CBD:THC
Cross between Ruderalis and Cannatonic, this strain is an evenly balanced hybrid. Due to the balance in Sativa/Indica, which may edge towards a Sativa, users should feel an uplifting effect including euphoria, peace, and happiness. You may feel more focused and more sociable. Some have described the sensation as completely relaxing without a worry on the horizon, unlike higher THC strains that may come with some paranoia.
Creativity, Euphoria, Peace, Happiness
RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:
Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Nausea, Depression
INGREDIENTS:
Full Spectrum CBD distillate, Broad Spectrum THC distillate and all natural terpenes
Available in 500mg and 1000mg
About this strain
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
612 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
