Potters Cannabis Co.

Blue Dream Cartridge

HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

60% Sativa // 40% Indica

Cross between Blueberry and Haze. This strain brings a mixture of sativa and indica effects. Described as a gentle cerebral high allowing motivation, focus, and some creativity accompanied with a pleasant and relaxing body high. Blue Dream’s combined effects are great for patients with stress, pain, depression, and insomnia.

Calming, Euphoria, Creative, Happy

RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:
Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Depression, Hyperactivity, Inattentiveness

INGREDIENTS:
Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes

Available in 500mg and 1000mg

Blue Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
9,648 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
