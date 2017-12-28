Potters Cannabis Co.
Blue Dream Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
60% Sativa // 40% Indica
Cross between Blueberry and Haze. This strain brings a mixture of sativa and indica effects. Described as a gentle cerebral high allowing motivation, focus, and some creativity accompanied with a pleasant and relaxing body high. Blue Dream’s combined effects are great for patients with stress, pain, depression, and insomnia.
Calming, Euphoria, Creative, Happy
RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:
Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Depression, Hyperactivity, Inattentiveness
INGREDIENTS:
Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes
Available in 500mg and 1000mg
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,648 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!