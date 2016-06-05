Potters Cannabis Co.
Blueberry Kush Cartridge
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
100% Indica
Cross between Blueberry and OG Kush. This Indica strain is great for night time relaxation and works well for treating insomnia. Due to its Indica heritage, Blueberry Kush is great for natural pain relief and is considered among the strongest medicinal strains. The high will leave patients in a very comfortable and happy "couch lock." Blueberry Kush is effective for nausea, mood disorders, low mood, migraines, chronic pain, and ADHD.
Creativity, Relaxed, Euphoria,
RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:
Depression, Insomnia, Muscle Spasms, Nausea
INGREDIENTS:
Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes
Available in 500mg and 1000mg
Blueberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
791 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
