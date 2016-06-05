About this product

100% Indica



Cross between Blueberry and OG Kush. This Indica strain is great for night time relaxation and works well for treating insomnia. Due to its Indica heritage, Blueberry Kush is great for natural pain relief and is considered among the strongest medicinal strains. The high will leave patients in a very comfortable and happy "couch lock." Blueberry Kush is effective for nausea, mood disorders, low mood, migraines, chronic pain, and ADHD.



Creativity, Relaxed, Euphoria,



RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:

Depression, Insomnia, Muscle Spasms, Nausea



INGREDIENTS:

Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes



Available in 500mg and 1000mg