Our 1:1 Elderberry gummies are an elevated cannabis experience, with elevated ingredients and design. Designed with sleep in mind, these gummies use a 1:1 blend of CBN & THC to encourage relaxation. Blended with live terpenes, our fruit chews deliver a fast acting high. Once you've experienced the superior taste of Potter's products, you won't be able to find a tastier way to get high. Our fast acting micro encapsulation also means you'll begin to feel the effects as soon as 20 minutes after ingestion.



At Potters we believe in creating quality products that honor the earth and enrich the lives of those around us. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, from our ingredients, to our hardware, to our packaging. We believe that caring for the world around us is our duty, and that conscious consumption should be more than a tagline.



That’s why we’re happy to say our gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, real fruit, and cannabis sourced from generational farmers using environmental best-practices. We dare you to find a tastier way to elevate your mind, body, and spirit.



Sustainably good, just as nature intended.