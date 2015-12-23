About this product
Jack Herer was the creator of his namesake strain. He developed it in the Netherlands where Dutch pharmacies distributed it for medical use. It's believed to be a crossbreed of Skunk #1, Northern Lights #5, and Haze. The Sativa high is happy with energy and creativity making it a favorite among patients. This strain is effective for many aliments including PTSD, ADHD, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and even migraines.
Body High, Cerebral, Creative, Energizing, Euphoria, Happy
RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:
Chronic Pain, Depression, Fatigue, Nausea, Stress
INGREDIENTS:
Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes
Available in 500mg and 1000mg
About this strain
Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.
