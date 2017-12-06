About this product
At Potters we believe in creating quality products that honor the earth and enrich the lives of those around us. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, from our ingredients, to our hardware, to our post-consumer recycled packaging. We believe that caring for the world around us is our duty, and that conscious consumption should be more than a tagline.
We’re proud to say our cartridges are made with the best possible ingredients, peak-harvested and expertly crafted to create an exceptionally robust and full-flavored high. We start by sourcing the best phenotypes cannabis has to offer and utilize industry-leading extraction methods to provide an experience that pays homage to the rich complexities of the cannabis plant.
Sustainably good, just as nature intended.
About this strain
Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.
Incredible? We think so too!
Beyond using recycled materials in all of our packaging, we’ve decided to do one even better.
With every pack of joints, vape cartridges, or packs of gummies sold, POTTERS will plant a tree in your honor! Now that’s a high you can feel good about.