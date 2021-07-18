About this product
At Potters we believe in creating quality products that honor the earth and enrich the lives of those around us. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, from our ingredients, to our hardware, to our post-consumer recycled packaging. We believe that caring for the world around us is our duty, and that conscious consumption should be more than a tagline.
We’re proud to say our cartridges are made with the best possible ingredients, peak-harvested and expertly crafted to create an exceptionally robust and full-flavored high. We start by sourcing the best phenotypes cannabis has to offer and utilize industry-leading extraction methods to provide an experience that pays homage to the rich complexities of the cannabis plant.
Sustainably good, just as nature intended.
About this strain
Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. According to growers, this strain flowers into whispy nugs with curly bright orange hairs and frosted green foliage. Rainbow Belts has an average flowering time of 65 days and will produce an average yield. This strain was originally bred by Archive Seed Bank.
About this brand
Incredible? We think so too!
Beyond using recycled materials in all of our packaging, we’ve decided to do one even better.
With every pack of joints, vape cartridges, or packs of gummies sold, POTTERS will plant a tree in your honor! Now that’s a high you can feel good about.