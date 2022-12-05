About this product
Our 1:1 Elderberry gummies are an elevated cannabis experience, with elevated ingredients and design. Designed with sleep in mind, these gummies use a 1:1 blend of CBN & THC to encourage relaxation. Blended with live terpenes, our fruit chews deliver a fast acting high. Once you've experienced the superior taste of Potter's products, you won't be able to find a tastier way to get high. Our fast acting micro encapsulation also means you'll begin to feel the effects as soon as 20 minutes after ingestion.
At Potters we believe in creating quality products that honor the earth and enrich the lives of those around us. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, from our ingredients, to our hardware, to our packaging. We believe that caring for the world around us is our duty, and that conscious consumption should be more than a tagline.
That’s why we’re happy to say our gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, real fruit, and cannabis sourced from generational farmers using environmental best-practices. We dare you to find a tastier way to elevate your mind, body, and spirit.
Sustainably good, just as nature intended.
About this brand
POTTERS
Being high shouldn’t only feel good, but it should do good as well. At POTTERS we believe that it’s possible to fuse responsible cannabis consumption and eco-consciousness. Which is why all of our products are now packaged in certified post consumer recycled materials.
Incredible? We think so too!
Beyond using recycled materials in all of our packaging, we’ve decided to do one even better.
With every pack of joints, vape cartridges, or packs of gummies sold, POTTERS will plant a tree in your honor! Now that’s a high you can feel good about.
State License(s)
C11-001274-LIC