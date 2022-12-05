Life is about balance.



Which is why we are Potters designed the prickly pear 1:1 CBD THC blend gummies. The fusion allows you to get the best of both worlds, the creative boost of THC with the anxiety fighting properties of CBD. On top of all that, they are made with REAL fruit and a gluten & sugar free blend. You can't find a healthier way to enjoy your cannabis.



At Potters we believe in creating quality products that honor the earth and enrich the lives of those around us. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, from our ingredients, to our hardware, to our packaging. We believe that caring for the world around us is our duty, and that conscious consumption should be more than a tagline.



That’s why we’re happy to say our gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, real fruit, and cannabis sourced from generational farmers using environmental best-practices. We dare you to find a tastier way to elevate your mind, body, and spirit.



Sustainably good, just as nature intended.