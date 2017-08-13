85% INDICA // 15% SATIVA



Fly up to the stars with Potters Cannabis Skywalker OG Cartridge. This Hybrid will send you sailing into the galaxy far, far away then elevate you into a paradise of euphoria. Derived from Skywalker and OG Kush, Skywalker OG carries on the herbal and ocean grown characteristics and offers an herbal scent and diesel that leaves your olfactory senses tingling. Fight off the nauseating symptoms of the dark side with deep puffs of Potter Cannabis Skywalker OG Cartridge.



Relaxed, Body High, Calming, Sleepy



RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:

Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Hyperactivity, Migraines



INGREDIENTS:

Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes



Available in 500 mg and 1000 mg.