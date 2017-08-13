About this product
85% INDICA // 15% SATIVA
Fly up to the stars with Potters Cannabis Skywalker OG Cartridge. This Hybrid will send you sailing into the galaxy far, far away then elevate you into a paradise of euphoria. Derived from Skywalker and OG Kush, Skywalker OG carries on the herbal and ocean grown characteristics and offers an herbal scent and diesel that leaves your olfactory senses tingling. Fight off the nauseating symptoms of the dark side with deep puffs of Potter Cannabis Skywalker OG Cartridge.
Relaxed, Body High, Calming, Sleepy
RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:
Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Hyperactivity, Migraines
INGREDIENTS:
Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes
Available in 500 mg and 1000 mg.
Fly up to the stars with Potters Cannabis Skywalker OG Cartridge. This Hybrid will send you sailing into the galaxy far, far away then elevate you into a paradise of euphoria. Derived from Skywalker and OG Kush, Skywalker OG carries on the herbal and ocean grown characteristics and offers an herbal scent and diesel that leaves your olfactory senses tingling. Fight off the nauseating symptoms of the dark side with deep puffs of Potter Cannabis Skywalker OG Cartridge.
Relaxed, Body High, Calming, Sleepy
RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:
Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Hyperactivity, Migraines
INGREDIENTS:
Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes
Available in 500 mg and 1000 mg.
About this strain
Skywalker Alien is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that inherits a staggering THC content from its parent strains. The potency of this hybrid focuses itself cerebrally, leaving you feeling happy, relaxed, and stress-free.
Skywalker Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!