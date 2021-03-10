90% SATIVA // 10% INDICA



Sour Diesel, sometimes abbreviated as Sour D, is an extremely popular strain, distinguished by the fuel-like chemical smell of its flowers. It has a mostly sativa head high with some subtle physical indica relaxation, making it popular among recreational and medical users alike. Although Sour Diesel stimulates synaptic activity in the brain, the character of this head high is more spacey than intensely cerebral. Users may feel chatty if surrounded by others or somewhat introspective if enjoying the strain alone.



Creative, Energizing, Euphoria, Happy, Uplifting



RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:

Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Depression, Loss of Appetite, Nausea, Stress



INGREDIENTS:

Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes



Available in 500mg and 1000mg