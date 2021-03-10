About this product
Sour Diesel, sometimes abbreviated as Sour D, is an extremely popular strain, distinguished by the fuel-like chemical smell of its flowers. It has a mostly sativa head high with some subtle physical indica relaxation, making it popular among recreational and medical users alike. Although Sour Diesel stimulates synaptic activity in the brain, the character of this head high is more spacey than intensely cerebral. Users may feel chatty if surrounded by others or somewhat introspective if enjoying the strain alone.
Creative, Energizing, Euphoria, Happy, Uplifting
RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:
Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Depression, Loss of Appetite, Nausea, Stress
INGREDIENTS:
Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes
Available in 500mg and 1000mg
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Sour Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with