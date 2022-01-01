About this product
70% INDICA // 30% SATIVA
Knockout two of the four fruit group servings with Potters Cannabis Strawberry Banana Cartridge. The Indica effects assert their dominance and leave users stuck in a hazy daze of euphoria. Every hit brings a splash of fruit flavors while the mind re-focuses and sensory awareness sharpens. The mild cerebral buzz circulates through the rest of the body to stimulate full-body and insomnia relief.
Body High, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy
RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:
Appetite Loss, Chronic Pain, Depression, Fatigue
INGREDIENTS:
Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes
Available in 500 mg and 1000 mg.
