70% INDICA // 30% SATIVA



Knockout two of the four fruit group servings with Potters Cannabis Strawberry Banana Cartridge. The Indica effects assert their dominance and leave users stuck in a hazy daze of euphoria. Every hit brings a splash of fruit flavors while the mind re-focuses and sensory awareness sharpens. The mild cerebral buzz circulates through the rest of the body to stimulate full-body and insomnia relief.



Body High, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy



RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:

Appetite Loss, Chronic Pain, Depression, Fatigue



INGREDIENTS:

Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes



Available in 500 mg and 1000 mg.