Cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Stemming from two sweet-tasting, sativa-dominant strains, this strain is popular for both its strong lemon taste and euphoric effects. You can expect heady, peppy, cerebral effects: arousal, creativity, energy, euphoria, and intense happiness.
Chronic Pain, Headaches, Migraines, Stress
Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes
Available in 500mg and 1000mg
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
