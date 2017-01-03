60% SATIVA // 40% INDICA



Sip on the citrusy goodness when you puff on Potters Cannabis Tangie Cartridge. Bringing the sweet orange flavors we know and love, this Sativa-dominant cartridge fill the room with a tangy perfume and leaves behind a lingering zest. Her effects will stimulate an epic euphoria and preserve the numbing full-body melting away aches and pains. Take your daily dose of Vitamin THC and experience relief when you puff on Potter Cannabis Tangie Cartridge.



Creative, Energizing, Focus, Happy, Uplifting



RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:

ADD/ADHD, Bipolar Disorder, Chronic Pain, Depression



INGREDIENTS:

Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes



Available in 500 mg and 1000 mg.