About this product
60% SATIVA // 40% INDICA
Sip on the citrusy goodness when you puff on Potters Cannabis Tangie Cartridge. Bringing the sweet orange flavors we know and love, this Sativa-dominant cartridge fill the room with a tangy perfume and leaves behind a lingering zest. Her effects will stimulate an epic euphoria and preserve the numbing full-body melting away aches and pains. Take your daily dose of Vitamin THC and experience relief when you puff on Potter Cannabis Tangie Cartridge.
Creative, Energizing, Focus, Happy, Uplifting
RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:
ADD/ADHD, Bipolar Disorder, Chronic Pain, Depression
INGREDIENTS:
Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes
Available in 500 mg and 1000 mg.
About this strain
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
907 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!