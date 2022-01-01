About this product
100% Sativa
All energy and zero crash is the way Potters Cannabis Co. Watermelon Cartridge likes to play. This fruity vape cart offers a full-flooded Sativa experience that'll focus the mind and prep you for a long day of getting things done.
Happy, Loving, Creative, Focus, Uplifting
RELIEVED SYMPTOMS:
ADD/ADHD, Bipolar Disorder, Chronic Pain, Depression
INGREDIENTS:
Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes
Available in 500mg and 1000mg
