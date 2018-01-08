About this product

With a premium mix of mullein, raspberry leaf, chamomile flower, sage leaf, blackberry leaf, and white willow bark. Hand-crafted and blended twice to produce an even and virtually stem-free consistency, making it ready for use. All natural and organically sourced from USDA certified suppliers. Sage brings a more full-bodied and robust flavor for seasoned smokers. The 28-gram size is sealed in a metal tin for freshness, ease of storage and portability. www.potzee.ca