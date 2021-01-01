Prague Filters & Papers
Prague Gold Premium Rolls - 5 m
About this product
This is a 5m long strip of standard width premium rolling paper, complete with our proprietary special tropical gum. The long strip allows smokers to prepare a custom roll according to their own needs using a Premium low weight, high quality paper with smooth and even combustion properties, no taste or after taste, and the micro-rib technology allows for much easier rolling.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!