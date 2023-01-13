About this product
The PRO-MIX HP open top grow bag is the new delivery system solution for cannabis producers. With eight pre-made drip holes, a tear-off opening, and its availability in two sizes (1 ft3 and 0.5 ft3 loose-fill growing medium, equivalent to 7 and 3.5 gallons respectively), the open top grow bag solution ensures ease of use.
Its multiple openings improve aeration in the root zone for equal air distribution, increasing the breathability of the container and promoting root development. It includes mycorrhizae which enhance root growth, water and nutrient uptake, increase plant resistance to environmental stresses such as drought, compaction, salinity, low fertility, and reduce transplant shock.
Its multiple openings improve aeration in the root zone for equal air distribution, increasing the breathability of the container and promoting root development. It includes mycorrhizae which enhance root growth, water and nutrient uptake, increase plant resistance to environmental stresses such as drought, compaction, salinity, low fertility, and reduce transplant shock.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PRO-MIX
Introduced in 1968, PRO-MIX® has always provided commercial growers and consumers with cutting-edge and value-added growing media products. PRO-MIX® growing media are enhanced with high-performance active ingredients and are considered a reference in the market, as they represent innovative and unique solutions. Fine-tuned for growers who seek efficiency, superior plant quality and resistance to environmental stresses, PRO‑MIX® optimizes results.