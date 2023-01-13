The PRO-MIX HP open top grow bag is the new delivery system solution for cannabis producers. With eight pre-made drip holes, a tear-off opening, and its availability in two sizes (1 ft3 and 0.5 ft3 loose-fill growing medium, equivalent to 7 and 3.5 gallons respectively), the open top grow bag solution ensures ease of use.



Its multiple openings improve aeration in the root zone for equal air distribution, increasing the breathability of the container and promoting root development. It includes mycorrhizae which enhance root growth, water and nutrient uptake, increase plant resistance to environmental stresses such as drought, compaction, salinity, low fertility, and reduce transplant shock.

