PRO-MIX® HPO is our new growing media approved for organic use that offers low water retention and high air porosity. It’s the HP growing medium you love, adapted
for organic cannabis growing.
The HPO has been designed as an adaptable blank canvas, meaning there is no fertilizer charge inside the growing media. It’s a superior and consistent growing
media base with the added values of MYCORRHIZAE and BIOFUNGICIDE that growers can build upon using their own unique recipes.
- Organic
- Dries out more frequently than general purpose, peat-based mixes
- Well suited for low-light growing conditions and high humidity
- More difficult to overwater crops
- Reduces incidence of water related problems (root diseases, algae and fungus gnats)
- Holds less water for improved leaching of fertilizer salts during crop cycle
