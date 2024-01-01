2 Pack for Ultimate Relief! Experience the soothing power of our premium full-spectrum hemp extract CBD topical salve! Our Extra-Strength Hemp Extract Salve! Packed with 1500 mg of CBD, goodbye to discomfort and hello to relief with this light, airy formula that absorbs easily into your skin without any greasy residue. Whether you are tackling sore muscles, pesky body aches, arthritis, sprains, or joint pain, our moisturizing salve is your go-to solution. Our customers with insomnia tell us these full-spectrum gummies are helpful in getting a deep, restful, and restorative sleep. Our customers with chronic pain like sports injuries and arthritis tell us these all-natural gummies keep the pains at bay. Used together optimum health and effectiveness.</span>

Show more