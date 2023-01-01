The 24K Gold Feminized cannabis is undeniably a dazzling beauty, making it one of the most famous and sought-after varieties. 24K Gold Feminized is a fantastic cross of Kosher Kush, a two-time High Times Cannabis Cup Awards best-winning Indica and overall winner in 2011. Tangie, another great parent, is a Sativa dominant variety.
Germination of cannabis seeds is an essential step in generating high yields. You must follow precise guidelines that guarantee about 100% germination. Premium Cultivars recommends the paper towel technique since it is simple and inexpensive because practically all supplies are readily available at home. Are you prepared to germinate your 24k Gold Feminized cannabis seeds? Here is everything you’ll require:
High-quality 24k Gold Feminized cannabis seeds. Water. Towels made of paper A plate. A set of tweezers.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.