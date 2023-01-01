Afghan is a cultivar that has a long history. It has not strayed too far beyond its indica origins. The roots of this cannabis variety could be directly traced to the wild Aghani plants found in the Hindu Kush mountains at high altitudes.



Years of selective breeding have gone into developing various variants of this cannabis. It now serves as a great cultivar as well as a great starting point for a variety of experiments.



Our recommended method of germinating cannabis seeds is the ‘Paper Towel’ approach. This method is cost-effective and convenient in that it utilizes items that are likely to be around the house. Follow this simple guide to understand what the Paper Towel’ method entails:



Put together what you will use; paper towels, purified water, a dinner plate, tweezers, and your autoflowering Afghani seeds.

Dampen the paper towels.

Squeeze the paper towels to drain any excess water that might have soaked in.

Put one paper towel squarely on the dinner plate.

Start placing your Afghani autoflower seeds, approximately one inch apart.

Cover the seeds using another damp paper towel.

Double-check for excess water underneath the paper towels before keeping your seeds in the dark, warm location. If any, drain it.

Leave the seeds for 24-120 hours, constantly checking that they remain moist throughout.

Once you realize a taproot emerges, it means you can transplant your seeds. Use your forceps to move the seedling to your chosen growth medium.

