This strain was created by crossing the legendary White Widow with Berry, a strain that has been around for over 30 years. The result was a plant that produces some of the highest yields available from any Cannabis plant and has an intoxicating aroma and taste.



Berry White, often known as “White Berry” among cannabis enthusiasts, is an Indica dominant hybrid that is the “famous offspring” of the immensely popular Blueberry and White Widow strains.



The origins of the Blueberry strain are unknown; however, it is widely assumed that they came from DJ Short’s labs. This fact proved that this strain’s ancestors were promising beyond a shred of doubt. Berry White’s parent strains were both quite popular when they were first released. It’s no wonder that when Berry White arrived on the scene, he quickly became a tremendous hit.



There are various methods for germinating Berry White Feminized seeds, but Premium Cultivars recommend using the paper towel method. Here are tips for germinating Berry White seeds using this method.



Take your Berry White feminized cannabis seeds

Put them in a paper towel.

Put the paper towel in a plastic bag

Seal it tightly so no air can escape. You do not want to let moisture build-up.

Place this sealed bag in a warm place where the temperature is at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit-21 degrees Celsius. The warmer, the better.

Once you have placed your seeds in their new home, make sure they stay moist by watering them often with distilled water until they sprout.

The watering takes about three days, depending on how hot your environment is.

When they are ready to be transplanted into the soil or hydro culture mediums, wait for another 3-4 weeks.

Wait until tiny white hairs appear on each stem that sprouted from those seeds.

