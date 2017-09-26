Berry White

This strain was created by crossing the legendary White Widow with Berry, a strain that has been around for over 30 years. The result was a plant that produces some of the highest yields available from any Cannabis plant and has an intoxicating aroma and taste.

Berry White, often known as “White Berry” among cannabis enthusiasts, is an Indica dominant hybrid that is the “famous offspring” of the immensely popular Blueberry and White Widow strains.

The origins of the Blueberry strain are unknown; however, it is widely assumed that they came from DJ Short’s labs. This fact proved that this strain’s ancestors were promising beyond a shred of doubt. Berry White’s parent strains were both quite popular when they were first released. It’s no wonder that when Berry White arrived on the scene, he quickly became a tremendous hit.

There are various methods for germinating Berry White Feminized seeds, but Premium Cultivars recommend using the paper towel method. Here are tips for germinating Berry White seeds using this method.

Take your Berry White feminized cannabis seeds
Put them in a paper towel.
Put the paper towel in a plastic bag
Seal it tightly so no air can escape. You do not want to let moisture build-up.
Place this sealed bag in a warm place where the temperature is at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit-21 degrees Celsius. The warmer, the better.
Once you have placed your seeds in their new home, make sure they stay moist by watering them often with distilled water until they sprout.
The watering takes about three days, depending on how hot your environment is.
When they are ready to be transplanted into the soil or hydro culture mediums, wait for another 3-4 weeks.
Wait until tiny white hairs appear on each stem that sprouted from those seeds.

About this strain

Berry White, also known as "Barry White," is a hybrid marijuana strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry White is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. Berry White is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.

