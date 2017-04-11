There are two schools of thought on the origins of Black Mamba Feminized seeds. The first is a cross between Granddaddy Purple and Black Domina, and the other is a mix between Blue Bubblejuice and Black Domina.



Cannabis production and usage may be fun, even if you have never tried it before. To grow your Black Mamba Feminized seeds, Premium Cultivars suggests using paper towels. If you have easy access to everyday household items, you should be OK. To germinate the seeds, you need a plate, tweezers, and paper towels. Check out the following step-by-step instructions for growing Black Mamba seeds.



You’ll need to gather some paper towels, water, and tweezers to get started.

Using the disinfected water, dampen a paper towel.

Place the paper towel in the middle of the dish.

Place the Black Mamba seeds approximately an inch apart on the plate.

Carefully cover the cannabis seeds with another moist paper towel and set them aside.

Lift the paper towels and tilt the plate to remove any remaining water.

Place the plate in a warm (approximately 75°F) place, away from light.

Keep the paper towels moist and regularly examine your Black Mamba Feminized cannabis seeds.

Use tweezers to put seedlings that have developed taproots into their growth medium.

