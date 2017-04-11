Black Mamba

by Premium Cultivars
Indica THC 19% CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

There are two schools of thought on the origins of Black Mamba Feminized seeds. The first is a cross between Granddaddy Purple and Black Domina, and the other is a mix between Blue Bubblejuice and Black Domina.

Cannabis production and usage may be fun, even if you have never tried it before. To grow your Black Mamba Feminized seeds, Premium Cultivars suggests using paper towels. If you have easy access to everyday household items, you should be OK. To germinate the seeds, you need a plate, tweezers, and paper towels. Check out the following step-by-step instructions for growing Black Mamba seeds.

You’ll need to gather some paper towels, water, and tweezers to get started.
Using the disinfected water, dampen a paper towel.
Place the paper towel in the middle of the dish.
Place the Black Mamba seeds approximately an inch apart on the plate.
Carefully cover the cannabis seeds with another moist paper towel and set them aside.
Lift the paper towels and tilt the plate to remove any remaining water.
Place the plate in a warm (approximately 75°F) place, away from light.
Keep the paper towels moist and regularly examine your Black Mamba Feminized cannabis seeds.
Use tweezers to put seedlings that have developed taproots into their growth medium.

About this strain

Black Mamba, also known as "Black Mamba #6," is an indica marijuana strain thought to be a cross of Granddaddy Purple and Black Domina, but its origin breeder is unknown. Black Mamba is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The effects of Black Mamba are believed to be euphoric and relaxing. Leafly customers tell us Black Mamba makes them feel happy but also sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Mamba when dealing with symptoms associated with Anxiety, Arthritis, and Bipolar Disorder. The dominant terpene of this weed strain is Myrcene and features a grape, floral aroma with an earthy berry flavor profile. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Mamba, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



