Black Runtz seeds are variants on the legendary Runtz strain, a California mainstay and, at this point, cannabis royalty. This cannabis hybrid is a phenotype of classic Runtz, the 2020 Strain of the Year, and it has the same award-winning Zkittlez and 2018 Strain of the Year Gelato parents.

Germination is the procedure through which a plant begins to develop from seed. As the first step of the development cycle, germinating a seed necessitates a grower to create the ideal atmosphere for those seeds to split open and pop with new and robust growth. The paper towel technique for seed germination is one of the simplest and most successful ways to get cannabis seeds to sprout. You’re germinating seeds between two moist paper towels and a couple of plates, which are utilized to make an enclosed and dark setting for a few days. If done correctly, the seeds will begin to sprout during this period. Here are step-by-step instructions to effectively germinate your Black Runtz seeds;

Start by assembling your materials, which should include some Black Runtz seeds, water, paper towels, a plate, and tweezers.
Wet the paper towels and wring them thoroughly to eliminate any excess moisture.
Place one paper towel on the platter and set aside the other.
On a paper towel, spread out the Black Runtz seeds. Place the cannabis seeds 1 inch apart.
Wrap the Black Runtz seeds in the second paper towel, then add some water, being cautious not to over-wet them.
Examine the plate for any extra water.
Place the dish somewhere dark, preferably in a cupboard. Keep the dish out of direct sunlight.
Soak the Black Runtz seeds for 20-120 hours, adding water as required.
After the Black Runtz strain seeds sprout, use tweezers to delicately select the viable seeds and transfer them to potting soil for growth.

About this strain

If regular Runtz is the hero of the cannabis world, then Black Runtz is the dark twin. This indica-dominant hybrid is a phenotype of classic Runtz, our 2020 Strain of the Year, and shares the same award-winning Zkittlez and 2018 Strain of the Year Gelato parents. Black Runtz is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Black Runtz effects make them feel relaxed, happy, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by Big Boss Farms, Black Runtz, the dominant terpene of this weed strain is limonene. Black Runtz has a creamy and citrus aroma with a sweet berry flavor. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
