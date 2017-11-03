Blue Cookies seeds, commonly referred to as “Blue Girl Scout Cookies” and “Blue GSC,” are an Indica-leaning cannabis cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. It is unknown who created the Blue Cookies strain for sure; however, some sources claim that it originated in Washington.



Cannabis seeds must germinate to form a new plant. There are various methods for germinating cannabis seeds, but the paper towel approach is one of the most accessible and prevalent. The secret to achieving success with this strategy is to keep your plants at a suitable temperature. Cannabis seeds are prone to perish if germinated at very high temperatures. Similarly, if your seedlings are kept too chilly, they may not grow well. It is critical to determine an optimum temperature range for your specific strain of cannabis to achieve successful germination. Here is a step-by-step guide to germinating your Blue Cookies seeds with a paper towel;



Start by assembling your materials, which should include some Blue Cookies seeds, water, paper towels, a plate, and tweezers.

Wet the paper towels and squeeze them thoroughly to eliminate any excess moisture.

Place one paper towel on the platter and set aside the other.

On a paper towel, lay out the Blue Cookies seeds. Place the strain seeds 1 inch apart.

Wrap the Blue Cookies seeds in the second paper towel, then add some water, being cautious not to overwet them.

Examine the plate for any extra water.

Place the dish somewhere dark, preferably in a cupboard. Keep the plate out of direct sunlight.

Leave the Blue Cookies seeds for 20-120 hours, adding water as required.

After the cannabis strain seeds sprout, use tweezers to cautiously choose the viable seeds and transfer them to potting soil for growth.



