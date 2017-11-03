Blue Cookies

by Premium Cultivars
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Blue Cookies seeds, commonly referred to as “Blue Girl Scout Cookies” and “Blue GSC,” are an Indica-leaning cannabis cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. It is unknown who created the Blue Cookies strain for sure; however, some sources claim that it originated in Washington.

Cannabis seeds must germinate to form a new plant. There are various methods for germinating cannabis seeds, but the paper towel approach is one of the most accessible and prevalent. The secret to achieving success with this strategy is to keep your plants at a suitable temperature. Cannabis seeds are prone to perish if germinated at very high temperatures. Similarly, if your seedlings are kept too chilly, they may not grow well. It is critical to determine an optimum temperature range for your specific strain of cannabis to achieve successful germination. Here is a step-by-step guide to germinating your Blue Cookies seeds with a paper towel;

Start by assembling your materials, which should include some Blue Cookies seeds, water, paper towels, a plate, and tweezers.
Wet the paper towels and squeeze them thoroughly to eliminate any excess moisture.
Place one paper towel on the platter and set aside the other.
On a paper towel, lay out the Blue Cookies seeds. Place the strain seeds 1 inch apart.
Wrap the Blue Cookies seeds in the second paper towel, then add some water, being cautious not to overwet them.
Examine the plate for any extra water.
Place the dish somewhere dark, preferably in a cupboard. Keep the plate out of direct sunlight.
Leave the Blue Cookies seeds for 20-120 hours, adding water as required.
After the cannabis strain seeds sprout, use tweezers to cautiously choose the viable seeds and transfer them to potting soil for growth.

Blue Cookies, also known as "Blue GSC" and "Blue Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between two celebrity strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. As the child of these heavyweight champion strains, Blue Cookies delivers a crushing blow of euphoria straight to the head, where it swiftly sinks down to relax the entire body. Sweet berry flavors fuse with earthy cherry notes in a flavor profile as enticing as the bud’s thick coat of frosty resin that stretches over twisting hues of green and purple. Novice consumers should approach Blue Cookies with modesty, but this strain’s potency is perfect for hard-to-impress veterans. You may also come across another variation of Blue Cookies, a select Girl Scout Cookies phenotype that lacks the Blueberry genetics.

About this brand

Premium Cultivars
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
