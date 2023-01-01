Blue Zushi strains seeds are Indica-dominant cannabis that came to existence by combining Kush Mints and Zkittlez. These cannabis strain seeds look a bit blue, hence their name.



Cultivating your own Blue Zushi strain at home may be both enjoyable and helpful in having a ready supply. Because of harsh weather in your location or a lack of green space in your yard, you may choose to germinate your seeds inside.



A good start is essential for the growth of your cannabis seeds. Germinating Blue Zushi strain seeds before planting them will help you separate viable and non-viable seeds. Before growing, germinate your Blue Zushi cannabis seeds using a paper towel to ensure a strong start. Here are the steps to take for successful germination:



Begin by gathering the required supplies, such as some Blue Zushi strain seeds, water, paper towels, a plate, and tweezers.

Dampen the paper towels and wring them out to remove any extra water.

Place one paper towel on the plate and save the other for later use.

Spread the Blue Zushi strains out on a paper towel. Make sure the strain seeds are 1 inch apart.

Wrap the strain seeds with the second paper towel, then add some water, careful not to get them too wet.

Check for excess water beneath the plate.

Put the plate somewhere dark, mainly in a cabinet. Keep the dish away from sunlight.

Soak the Blue Zushi strain seeds for 20-120 hours, adding water as needed.

After the cannabis strain seeds sprout, carefully select the viable seeds with tweezers and move them to potting soil for development.



