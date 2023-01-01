This top-tier cannabis strain was first developed in the United States by DJ Short. An Afghan Indica and a Thai Sativa were crossed to create the Blueberry Autoflower strain. The Sativa comes from a cross between Thai and Purple Thai Sativa. The breeder developed the beloved Blueberry strain after experimenting wide with other landrace varieties.
In 2000, Blueberry was named the Best Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup. After 22 years, it has become an absolute legend in its own right.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.