Blueberry Kush Auto seeds originate from a cross of a blueberry, a Lowryder #1 and an Earthy Kush.



The paper towel technic is the best and most recommendable way to germinate Blueberry Kush Auto seeds. This is the easiest and cheapest way to germinate cannabis seeds, as it uses materials found in the house with no need to purchase any extra equipment.



Here is a quick guide to using the paper towel method to germinate Blueberry Kush Auto cannabis seeds.



Choose materials – First, growers will require Blueberry Kush Auto seeds, purified water, tweezers, paper towels, and a dinner plate.

Moisten paper towels – Place paper towels into the water. Then, wring the towels out to make sure there is no excess water.

Place a towel on the plate – Place a paper towel on the plate and keep the other one close by for later use.

Place the seeds on the towel – Take the Blueberry Kush Auto seeds and place them on top of the paper towel on top of the plate. Leave about an inch of space between each of the cannabis seeds.

Place the second towel on top – Put the second paper towel over the top of the seeds. Add additional water to keep everything moist; however, make sure it isn’t to dump as it can cause the seeds to rot and get damaged.

Check for excess water – Lift the paper towels to check if there is any standing water on the plate beneath.

Put the plate away – Place the plate in a warm, dark place like a wardrobe or cupboard.

Leave seeds for 20-120 hours – Make sure the Blueberry Kush Auto seeds stay moist and never allow them to become dry. Check on the seeds regularly.

Plant seeds – as soon as the seeds sprout a taproot, they are ready to be planted. Transfer the germinated seeds in moist soil with fertilizer for the seedling to grow fast and healthy.

The procedure is pretty easy to follow. The paper towel method is the best method to use when germinating Blueberry Kush Auto seeds.

Show more