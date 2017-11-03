Blueberry Feminized is one of the world’s most well-known cannabis seeds. This is due to its roots and genetics. Breeders created the Feminized seeds in the 1970s through a hybrid between Afghani Indica, Thai Sativa, and Purple Thai Sativa. Blueberry Feminized is a cannabis strain that belongs to the “Blue family” and gets its name from its blue and purple coloring. The crossing of famous genes to make Blueberry Feminized seeds resulted in a dramatic shift in the cannabis industry that continues to this day, making them a favorite option among many cannabis consumers and farmers worldwide.





