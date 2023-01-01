Cherry Popperz is a relatively new cannabis breed on the market. The genetics and identity of the original breeder of the Cherry Popperz cannabis strain remain a mystery. The cannabis community widely regards cherry Popperz to have descended from the Lemon Cherry Gelato strain.



Cherry Popperz is a sativa cannabis strain created by crossing Lemon Kush and Cherry Zkittlez. There isn’t much genetic information about this strain; however, it was created by Superdope HI TECH and Fear of Boof.



