Cherry Punch’s aggressiveness comes from its ancestry, which combines Purple Punch and Cherry AK-47 via the Northern California breeding facilities of Symbiotic Genetics. The Cherry AK-47 strain is a phenotypic of AK-47 rather than a real strain. Second-generation Purple Punch, or Purple Punch F2, may exhibit more recessive features than its F1 ancestor. This second-generation cannabis strain with a distinct phenotype makes it a more valuable and difficult-to-reproduce offspring variety.



Cherry Punch seeds must be nurtured with patience and closely monitored as they develop. Regarding seed success, some farmers falsely assume that more money spent on capital equipment is always better. With Cherry Punch seeds, you won’t have to spend much money to have productive germination. It’s smart to put things already in your possession to good use. The nine-step paper towel approach is a decent option if you can’t decide between all the several ways to germinate seeds. To start, here’s what you do:



First, obtain the necessary supplies, including two plates, tweezers, paper towels, and cannabis seeds.

Cover the plate with three to four sheets of paper towels. Paper towels are useful for mopping spills, but too many may make your plate seem cluttered. Make sure everything fits snugly by folding or cutting the paper towels to size if required. Paper towels protruding from the edge of the plates will speed up the drying process.

Soak the paper towels at the bottom of the plate with water. Once the paper towels are moist, place the seeds on top using tweezers and ensure they are an inch apart.

Cover it with only one piece of paper towel. You may check whether the seeds have germinated with a single sheet and avoid disturbing them. You may need to add a little more water to ensure that the top layer is thoroughly saturated.

Put another plate on top to seal in the moisture.

Place the do-it-yourself seed-starting apparatus in a cold, dark place for a week. Keep in mind that the germination of the cannabis seeds might be jeopardized if they get into the incorrect hands (such as those of dogs, kids, or guests).

Make sure the paper towels are still damp every day to protect the seeds from drying. From time to time, you may need to give them a little extra water to ensure they stay moist. You can see through the top paper towel, which allows you to keep an eye on your seeds without worrying about destroying them every time you lift the lid.

When the seeds have sprouted, carefully remove the top layer of the paper towel.

Finally, within five days, your Cherry Punch seedlings will be ready to be transplanted into your chosen growing medium.



