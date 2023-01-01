Critical Kush Auto is an Indica-dominant cannabis breed created by crossing Critical Mass and OG Kush. OG Kush was created in the United States and then imported to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the drug war. Critical Kush is a high-yielding variety with enormous blooms and tiny leaves. This variety is best suited to indoor cultivation since it takes 57 days to complete the blooming process.



Critical Kush Auto Cannabis Seeds, according to Premium Cultivars, germinate effectively with the paper towel method. This method has nine steps.



You’ll need gardening tools like gloves and plates to grow your own Critical Kush Auto Cannabis Seeds.

Soak some paper towels in water for a few minutes before you start cleaning. To get rid of the towels, wring them out well.

Make sure you have two paper towels on hand in case you need to use one later.

Then, using a cloth, distribute the Critical Kush Auto Seeds. To get the most outstanding results, space your cannabis seedlings one inch apart.

After that, cover the seeds with the first cloth. If more water is needed, use it carefully so that the mixture does not become dehydrated.

If you notice stagnant water, raise the paper towels and look for more wetness on the plate underneath them.

Store the plate in a cabinet or drawer when you’re through with it. The only thing that matters is that you’re somewhere warm and dark.

Keep the moisture level constant throughout the first 20 to 120 hours of germination to avoid drying out the seeds. Do not forget to have an open mind and be prepared for everything.

Now that they have sprouted, it is time to plant your Critical Kush Auto Cannabis Seeds in the soil.

Show more